Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

