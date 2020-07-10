Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $235.00 at UBS Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $198.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.42.

Lennox International stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.86. 23,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,907. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $274,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

