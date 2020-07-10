LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 10,000 iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.67% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BGRN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

