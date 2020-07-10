LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,064,000.

Shares of ACES traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. 64,000 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

