LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,064,000.

Shares of ACES traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. 64,000 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.