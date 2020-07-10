LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 456 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 11,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,337. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.