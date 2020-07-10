LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 813,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

