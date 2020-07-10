LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

