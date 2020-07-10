LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 2,029 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 206,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 722,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 58,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.