LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 660 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.83. 32,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,976. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.