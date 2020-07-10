LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $478,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $12,455,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,008. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $463.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

