LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 890,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,687,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 6,688,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

