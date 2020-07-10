Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 31,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,101. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 112.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 862,478 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $4,207,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

