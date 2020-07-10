Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Boosted by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up approximately 3.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $108,610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after buying an additional 268,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

