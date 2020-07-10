LUNA Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, KuCoin, Bitrue and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.01971943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00185454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066688 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115660 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

