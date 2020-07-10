Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 10,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,042. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.