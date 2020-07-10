Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.54. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

