Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Up 2.8%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s share price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 150,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 101,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXBMF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

