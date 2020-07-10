Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MLM traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122,182.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 345.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

