Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MAXR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 49,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.44. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

