Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
