Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

