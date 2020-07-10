Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.40 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $269,928.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.02595687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00069285 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,531,931 coins and its circulating supply is 78,531,827 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.