Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will report $15.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. Metlife reported sales of $16.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full-year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.79 billion to $65.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.07 billion to $67.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 389,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,829. Metlife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

