Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Micron Technology by 245.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $4,435,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,050,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

