Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $10,201,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,451,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,016,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $14,603,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $14,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $13,982,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $13,739,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.52. 3,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.50, a PEG ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

