Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,747.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,747.50 ($21.51).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($23.01) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,820 ($22.40) to GBX 1,630 ($20.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

MNDI traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,437 ($17.68). 1,027,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.23) and a 1 year high of £1,702.50 ($2,095.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,497.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,505.86.

In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($18.41) per share, with a total value of £224,400 ($276,150.63).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

