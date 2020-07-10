Moneywise Inc. Acquires 14,371 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,410. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

