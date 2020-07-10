Moneywise Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

