Moneywise Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

