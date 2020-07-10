Moneywise Inc. Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,156,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 266,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

