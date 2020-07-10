Moneywise Inc. Sells 59,519 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 157,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,240,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. 11,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,295. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

