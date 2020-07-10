Moneywise Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 110,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

