Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 142 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $173.64. 31,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

