Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 291 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. 1,998,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.