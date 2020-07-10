Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 430 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.43. 1,874,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $153.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

