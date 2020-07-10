Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 117 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $92.51. 3,499,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

