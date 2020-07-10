Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 666 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $192.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,336,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.03 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

