Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 844 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

