Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 944 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 387.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 291.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 55,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,174,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,691. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

