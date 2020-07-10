Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 154,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.37. 2,317,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

