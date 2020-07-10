Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 1,148,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,614. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.