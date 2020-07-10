Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $276.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

