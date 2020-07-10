Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,633,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

