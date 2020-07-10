Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

