Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $34.85. 521,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.