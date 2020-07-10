Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.