Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.23. 2,035,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day moving average is $303.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

