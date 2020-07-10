Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 559.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,343 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,822,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

