Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.33 on Friday, hitting $291.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

