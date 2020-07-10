Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $15.69 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,613,000 after buying an additional 440,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

