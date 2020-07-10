Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $16.95 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

WMT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. 12,843,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,361,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.